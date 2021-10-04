Jerry Seinfeld apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown in the film

Jerry Seinfeld apologizes for showing inappropriate relationship in ‘Bee Movie’

American comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld apologized for the sexual undertone present in his film, Bee Movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown between a bee and a human.

"I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie," he said in a light-hearted tone.

"[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children,” he said.

“Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don't really want to pursue that as an idea in children's entertainment,” he added.

The film has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman, which leaned towards romantic at times.