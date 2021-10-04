Jerry Seinfeld apologizes for showing inappropriate relationship in ‘Bee Movie’ 

American comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld apologized for the sexual undertone present in his film, Bee Movie.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown between a bee and a human.
"I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie," he said in a light-hearted tone.
"[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children,” he said.
“Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don't really want to pursue that as an idea in children's entertainment,” he added.
The film has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman, which leaned towards romantic at times.
Prince William dubbed ‘completely different’ characters over differences in upbringing
Cengiz Coşkun rose to fame with his stellar performance as Turgut Alp in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
The models lined up and were facing the audience when an airplane landed
Social media users were quick to start trolling Jeff Bezos for missing the point of 'Squid Game'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the royal family for good
Queen has been losing her grip and control over the royal family ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations