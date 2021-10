Pakistan logs over 1600 new coronavirus cases, 64 deaths

The number of active cases went to the lowest level since the last two months to 46,934

The number of active cases went to the lowest level since the last two months to 46,934

COVID-19 claims another 46 people in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,831, Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 1,664 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours while the positivity rate stands at 3.21% on Saturday morning.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,664 new coronavirus infections emerged after 51,796 tests were taken over a period of 24 hours across the country.





It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000 for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday (today). Moreover, the country reported a positivity rate below 4% on six out of seven days since September 25.

With 2,847 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,173,437, NCOC's data showed.

COVID-19 claimed another 46 people in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,831.



The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling for more than a month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases almost daily. Among the active cases, 3,511 patients are under critical care.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,672 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 29% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 82,830,350 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19.1% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 725,632 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.