Prince William shares Princess Diana's picture after visiting a charity linked to his mother

The Duke of Cambridge shared pictures on his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Prince William on Friday shared picture of Princess Diana after he visited a charity linked to his late mother.

Prince William attended a special awards ceremony and reception for charity The Passage to mark their 40th anniversary at their headquarters in south west London.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a picture of his mother as he talked about his visit to the charity as a child.

"Every time I come here, I am touched by the warmth and friendliness, and the dignity and respect you show to everyone who comes through your door," he wrote.

William said, "Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all."

He added, "I am always so impressed to see and hear the difference that The Passage makes to the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness"