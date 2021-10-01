Cardi B ‘has been crying for no reason’ since son’s birth: ‘It’s all hormones’

Cardi B recently took to social media and highlighted one of the ‘weirdest’ postpartum symptoms she’s been facing ever since the birth of her son last month.
She shared the news on her personal Twitter account with a short and concise tweet that highlighted her confusion over the symptoms.
It read, “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.I be crying for no reason.” (sic)
For those unversed, the couple welcomed their son Earthside on September 4th but have yet to announce the name of their newest bundle of joy.
Lil Nas X says that he might date the person again
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for becoming ‘utterly insufferable’ ever since their NYC trip
Diana The Musical called out over having ‘inaccurate depictions’ of the royal family
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship
Wendy Williams struggled with Graves’ disease and a breakthrough case of COVID-19
Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ all Megxit decisions with Meghan Markle as his ‘catalyst’