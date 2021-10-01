Cardi B finally shares what postpartum symptom she’s been struggling with the most since giving birth

Cardi B ‘has been crying for no reason’ since son’s birth: ‘It’s all hormones’

Cardi B recently took to social media and highlighted one of the ‘weirdest’ postpartum symptoms she’s been facing ever since the birth of her son last month.

She shared the news on her personal Twitter account with a short and concise tweet that highlighted her confusion over the symptoms.

It read, “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.I be crying for no reason.” (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the couple welcomed their son Earthside on September 4th but have yet to announce the name of their newest bundle of joy.

