Venom Let There Be Carnage: Eminem teases new track

Eminem on Wednesday announced a new collaboration for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", a film featuring Tom Hardy.
The "Lose Yourself" rapper had also contributed his ‘Kamikaze’ track ‘Venom’ in 2018.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Eminem shared an 18-second instrumental of a new team-up with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy.
It plays over a graphic of the Venom 2 logo before the clip transforms to reveal the featured acts’ names.
