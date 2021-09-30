Venom Let There Be Carnage: Eminem teases new track

'Venom Let There Be Carnage' is sequel to 2018 film 'Venom'

Eminem on Wednesday announced a new collaboration for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", a film featuring Tom Hardy.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper had also contributed his ‘Kamikaze’ track ‘Venom’ in 2018.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Eminem shared an 18-second instrumental of a new team-up with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy.

It plays over a graphic of the Venom 2 logo before the clip transforms to reveal the featured acts’ names.

