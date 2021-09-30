No overseas spectators allowed in Winter Olympics in Beijing: IOC

LAUSANNE: Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.
The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.
All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.
The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.
Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.
All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.
The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20.
PCB to adopt a tough stance against NZ Cricket at the upcoming ICC meeting for their act of unilaterally calling off...
Heath Mills says players receiving threats before touring to another country is not unusual
David White says "unfortunate" that the Pak vs NZ series was abandoned at the last minute
After abandoning the Pakistan cricket series, the Black Caps have arrived in Dubai where they started a daylong...
A chartered plane carrying the New Zealand cricket team leaves Islamabad after they pull out of Pakistan tour
ECB spokesperson says "We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to understand situation"