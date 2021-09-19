Pakistan receives cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project

The second consignment of 40 buses is expected to arrive in Pakistan in early October

The second consignment of 40 buses is expected to arrive in Pakistan in early October

A cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses has arrived in Pakistan, putting public transportation in Karachi one step closer to a much-needed boost.



Port authorities told Geo News that the cargo ship Feng Shen, carrying 40 buses, arrived in Pakistani waters on Sunday.

The second shipment of 40 buses will arrive in Pakistan from China in the first week of October, they revealed.

The arrival of first shipment was recently announced by federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar .

Earlier this month, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also announced that the BRT project will be inaugurated in Karachi in a month's time.

The project had been started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had aimed to complete the project within one year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete.