Offering amnesty will encourage terrorist groups present in Pakistan: Bilawal

PPP chairman takes exception to PM's Khan's decision to pardon terrorist groups, terming it an "insult to victims"

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab.

Offering amnesty to the terrorist groups will encourage those present in Pakistan, said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari while taking a dig at the Centre's decision to pardon the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PPP chairman termed the decision "an insult to the victims of terrorism", in a Twitter post on Friday.

Bilawal believes that PM Imran Khan "appeasing the religious fascists" will drive Pakistan into facing negative outcomes in the future.

"The unilateral decision to offer amnesty to terrorist groups within Pakistan is an insult to the thousands of victims of terrorism,” wrote Bilawal. Imran’s policy of appeasement to religious fascism within Pakistan as well as on our eastern & western borders will haunt us in [times] to come," read the post.

Pakistan to respond 'positively', if TTP does

On Thursday, speaking of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the interim Afghan government had declared an end to the war, and thus, the TTP should review its policies.

"Our issue with TTP is that they targeted innocent, unarmed citizens," the foreign minister told Geo News.

The TTP should think about its future, keeping in mind its past actions, Qureshi said, adding: "If the TTP responds in a positive manner, so will Pakistan."

"But if they respond negatively, we will deal with them as we have before."

The foreign minister said Pakistan had time and again informed the ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani about TTP's presence in Afghanistan and its involvement in terrorist activities, but his regime did not take action against them.

However, the incumbent government has provided assurances that Afghan soil would not be used against any country, including Pakistan, the foreign minister noted.