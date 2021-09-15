Drake tugs at heartstrings with funny post of son Adonis

Rapper and singer Drake recently took to social media and shared a loving snap featuring his 3 & ½ son Adonis straight from London.
The post was shared on Instagram and included a portrait shot of Adonis, holding his arms out wide in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
But Adonis’ reaction is what took the cake, his reaction and candid tongue sticking out tugged at heartstrings all over social media and even reached his dad who captioned the post with the words, “I feel you kid (heart emoji)”.
The model alleges that she was fired after she gained half an inch on her waist
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend