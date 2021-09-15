 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Drake tugs at heartstrings with funny post of son Adonis

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 15, 2021
Rapper and singer Drake recently took to social media and shared a loving snap featuring his 3 & ½ son Adonis straight from London.

The post was shared on Instagram and included a portrait shot of Adonis, holding his arms out wide in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

But Adonis’ reaction is what took the cake, his reaction and candid tongue sticking out tugged at heartstrings all over social media and even reached his dad who captioned the post with the words, “I feel you kid (heart emoji)”.

Check it out below:



