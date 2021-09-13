Kanye West no longer following Kim Kardashian after cheating allegations surface

Kanye is only now following a handful of accounts that all have blacked out icons just like the musician

Kanye West has removed ex-wife Kim Kardashian after rumours of him cheating in their marriage started circulating.



In the fifth song, titled Hurricane, from his album DONDA, the rapper confessed to cheating on the reality TV star while they were together.

On the track, he raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.'”



After the release of album DONDA, an insider revealed Kanye has been “alluding to all the problems he caused in his and Kim’s marriage.”

The source added he chose to use his music as “a testimony” about “everything that went wrong and him taking accountability.”

Another source went on to say Kim was aware of the song's lyrics beforehand.

“She wasn’t blindsided, but it is what it is,” the insider added earlier this month. “She’s known her whole marriage/life with Kanye that he’s an open book and there’s nothing she could ever do to stop him from saying whatever he wants. But she had a heads-up.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, who she shares four chidlren with, in February this year.