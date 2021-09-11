 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2021
Megan Fox crosses 13 million followers on Instagram

Megan Fox has crossed 13.5 million followers on Instagram  where she posts most of her pictures and videos.

Megan joined Twitter in 2013  and has  not used the microblogging website  for more than seven years.

She has amassed more than 1.3 million followers by posting only 29 tweets.

The "Transformers" actress has been dating rapper  Machine Gun Kelly ever since she parted her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.

According to multiple reports, the  couple would soon get engaged. Megan has appeared in a couple of music videos   of the Cleveland rapper after they started dating.

