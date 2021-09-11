Megan Fox crosses 13 million followers on Instagram

Megan Fox has crossed 13.5 million followers on Instagram where she posts most of her pictures and videos.

Megan joined Twitter in 2013 and has not used the microblogging website for more than seven years.

She has amassed more than 1.3 million followers by posting only 29 tweets.

The "Transformers" actress has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly ever since she parted her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.

According to multiple reports, the couple would soon get engaged. Megan has appeared in a couple of music videos of the Cleveland rapper after they started dating.