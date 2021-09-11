Lawsuit against Prince Andrew: US Judge due to hold initial pretrial conference on Sept 13

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is scheduled to hold an initial pretrial conference on Sept 13 in a lawsuit against Prince Andrew who has been accused of Virginia Giuffre of raping her when she was a minor.

Giuffre's process server has confirmed that Prince Andrew was served lawsuit papers at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor via head of security on Aug 27.

The Prince recently visited Balmoral where his mother Queen Elizabeth is spending her annual summer holiday.

In a complaint filed in New York federal court, Virginia Giuffre claims the prince “committed sexual assault and battery” against her when she was 17, causing “severe and lasting” damage.



The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.