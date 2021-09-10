Demi Lovato shares first look at her new docuseries Unidentified

Demi Lovato searches for aliens and UFOs in a new investigative docuseries

Demi Lovato delighted fans as she gave a first look at their out-of-this-world adventure in Joshua Tree with pals as they hunted for extraterrestrial life.



The 29-year-old self-proclaimed 'UFO Experiencer' met with experts in the field to obtain 'secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots' for Peacock's four-part series Unidentified.

The singer revealed: 'I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree,' the singer explained in the preview.

She added: 'It was this bright light kind of moved in like these weird ways that a plane wouldn't move. My goal is to find out what really happened.'

Demi Lovato continued. 'I'm hitting the road with my best friend Matthew and my sister Dallas to investigate the unexplained and the unidentified.'