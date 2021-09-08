Indian singer accused of plagiarizing Nabeel Qureshi’s music video ‘Ki Jana’

Recently, Indian singer Brham Darya has caused a stir online after visuals of his latest music video Mood Happy were found by netizens to be a blatant copy of Pakistani singer Shani Arshad’s track, Ki Jana.

Nabeel Qureshi directed the music video for Arshad’s song which released last year in July and it starred actors Mohsin Abbas Haider and Sonya Hussyn.

The videos of both the songs appear to be exactly the same, including the set, as well as the outfits worn by leading actors. Both the videos are about the couple being chased by gun-wielding men for being together.

The music videos show a male lead being shot dead by gunmen and then the female lead point a gun at the leader. Even the expressions shown by actors are similar.

However, Sunny Nahal who directed Mood Happy has not yet issued a statement regarding the matter.