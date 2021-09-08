COAS says Pakistan values relations with the EU countries and looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial relations

European Union High Commissioner to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara (left) meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, on September 9, 2021. — ISPR

European Union High Commissioner to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara's on Tuesday lauded Pakistan's role in the evolving Afghanistan situation, the military's media wing said.

The ISPR, in a statement, said EU ambassador Kaminara's comments came during her meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including the current situation of Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with EU were discussed, the military's media wing said.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with the EU countries, and it earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

"The ambassador lauded Pakistan's role in Afghanistan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability," the military's media wing said.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the military's media wing added.