"Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken," says the PCB CEO

"Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken," says the PCB CEO

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam.

LAHROE: Brushing aside the reports circulating in media about skipper Babar Azam being unhappy with the team selected for the ICC T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday termed them "factually incorrect".

In a statement, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said, "It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment."

Reacting to the reports, the PCB CEO said, "Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken."

He maintained that the team for the upcoming international series against New Zealand, England and the T20 World Cup assignment has been announced.

Wasim Khan also spoke about Ramiz Raja's meeting with some of the players, describing it as "a healthy and positive" one. He said that during the meeting, a consensus was formed on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.



He urged people to back the cricket team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

"It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month," reads the statement.