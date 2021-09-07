Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack

— ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Tuesday said two soldiers were martyred as a result of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

The ISPR, in the statement, said the incident took place when security forces were conducting an area clearance operation in North Waziristan's Dosalli area.

The martyred soldiers:

Sepoy Zia Akram, 25, resident of Muzaffarabad

Sepoy Musawwar Khan, 20, resident of Bajur

Pakistan Army troops, following the event, immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in planting the IED, the military's media wing said.

During the intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists, who was trying to flee, got killed, the ISPR said, adding that the clearance operation is still in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.