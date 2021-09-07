Dua Lipa to give this year's Met Gala a miss: Here's why

Dua Lipa declined an invitation to the Met Gala this year

The singer, who has wowed everyone with her stunning looks over the years, will not be attending the event this year.

As reported by TMZ and Daily Mail, Lipa declined an invitation to the Met Gala.

This is because she's currently working on her film debut. According to both outlets, filming is underway for the upcoming action thriller Argylle, which is her first acting role.

Lipa is currently in the UK working on the movie.



Argylle is directed by Matthew Vaughn and also stars Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O'Hara, and Bryce Dallas Howard, among others.

On the other hand, the Met Gala will be held on Monday, September 13.

