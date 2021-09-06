André 3000 shares how he feels being dragged into Kanye West, Drake feud

André 3000's song that he did for Kanye West's album got leaked by Drake

André 3000 has opened up about how he feels being dragged into Kanye West and Drake’s ongoing feud.

The 46-year-old spoke to Variety and shared that the Yeezy designer approached him for a collaboration for his new album Donda.

The duo ended up making the track Life of the Party but it did not make the cut of the official album.

"A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album," André said.

"I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss.

"I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn't know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited 'clean' format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release."

Drake went on to leaking the unreleased song, complete with a diss verse aimed at him, during an appearance on Sound 42.

"The track I received and wrote to didn't have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to," André added.

"It's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth.

"I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I'd love to work with Lil' Baby, Tyler and JAY-Z. I respect them all."



