Akshay Kumar’s mom gets admitted to the ICU under ‘critical condition’

Akshay Kumar’s mother has officially been admitted to the ICU under critical condition according to sources

Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar has caught the first flight back to India and is rushing to his mother’s side after she got admitted to the hospital under critical condition according to sources.



The news has been brought forward by a source close to the Hindustan Times and according to their statement, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.”



“Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”

“Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence.”

“All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges.”