Salman Khan's mother loves watching 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Salman Khan is filming for his new movie "Tiger 3"

Salman Khan said he and his mom are fans of popular Turkish series"Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Khan was speaking to the media along with Katrina Kaif and Turkey's minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Katrina Kaif revealed that she had watched 89 episodes of "Ertugrul" which is her favorite Turkish TV series.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of "Ertugrul" the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is being aired in Pakistan on the state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Urdu dubbing.

The historical series has also been watched by millions of people in India on Netflix.

Katrina and Salman are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their upcoming movie "Tiger 3".