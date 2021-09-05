Gujrat girl dies after being allegedly gang-raped by three men

Police say culprits dumped the victim after her condition started deteriorating and fled

GUJRAT: A girl died after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in Gujrat's Ghazi Chak area, Geo News reported Sunday.

The spokesman for Punjab Police told Geo News that the prime suspect had been arrested soon after the victim's mother reported the incident.

A case has been registered at the Saddar Police Station on the complainant's behalf, said the spokesman.

According to the first information report (FIR), the prime suspect has been nominated by the victim's mother, who alleged that "Salman and his accomplices kidnapped my daughter and gang-raped her."

The spokesman further stated that the purported reason for the victim's death is the consumption of "poisonous tablets". However, the facts will be revealed once the postmortem reports are received, he added.



Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector-General of Police Inam Ghani said that the case is being handled on a "priority basis" and "justice will be served to the affected family at all costs".



