Rose McGowan slams costar Alysa Milano and other pro-choice celebrities

Rose McGowan a screenshot of a Deadline article about stars who have expressed their displeasure over the legislation

Rose McGowan a screenshot of a Deadline article about stars who have expressed their displeasure over the legislation

Rose McGowan a screenshot of a Deadline article about stars who have expressed their displeasure over the legislation

Hollywood star Rose McGowan is railing out against her fellow actors, including Alyssa Milano for standing in support of women's reproductive rights.

In a Twitter post, the #MeToo activist lashed out at her Charmed costar and other celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington for speaking out against the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, earlier this week.

Attaching a screenshot of a Deadline article about stars who have expressed their displeasure over the legislation, she wrote: “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked."

Earlier this week, McGowan also made Oprah Winfrey her target, calling her ‘fake.’

The actor, 47, lashed out at the talk show host, 67, saying she is “as fake as they can get.”

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” she tweeted.

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” McGowan added.