 
Thursday September 02, 2021
Sidharth Shukla was asked to cut down on his workout: report

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40

Web Desk
Thursday, Sep 02, 2021
Indian entertainment industry  mourning the death of Sidharth Shukla who died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on Thursday.

According to India Today, the actor was advised by his doctors to cut down on his workout. The publication reported that Sidharth was not feeling well on Wednesday but did not miss out on his jogging.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner was shifted to a local hospital in Mumbai where doctors declared that he died of a heart attack.

"He had woken up at around 3 am and complained of uneasiness and chest pain to his mother, Rita Shukla. She gave him water. After drinking water, the actor slept and did not wake up," the report said.

Bollywood stars, musicians and TV actors  have expressed sorrow over the death of  Sidharth and offered condolence to his family.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Shocking-Rest in Peace-thoughts and prayers are with your family."


