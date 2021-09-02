Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about ‘best way’ to save dogs while bleeding out

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was worried about the ‘best way’ to save dogs all while he ‘bled out’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker recently sat down for a chat and revealed just how worried he was about the safety of the dogs in his care, even while he was bleeding out.

The dog walker Ryan Fischer got candid about it all during his interview with Rolling Stone.



There he explained the entire incident and even detailed the thoughts running inside his head at the time.

He started off by painting a picture of the surroundings and admitted that once he passed by a quiet residential street, two men .hopped out from a white Nissan Altma and yelled “Give it up.”

Although Fischer ducked into some nearby bushes at the time, Gaga’s dogs Gustav and Koji were snatched.

“My mind started working really quickly. I really had to weigh my options – do I say who the dogs belong to? Because if I do, it adds more media attention.”

“I was bleeding out and that was the thought that was going through my head. 'What's the best way to do this so the dogs can be found?'”

Before concluding he added, “I was totally aware and totally cracking jokes, like, 'That sounds bad'. When I'm in an absurd situation, I do better-finding humor in it. And this has got to be the most absurd situation.”