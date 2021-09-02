Ertugrul's Turgut Alp will appear in 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3?

Millions of fans who are eagerly waiting for the third season of "Kurulus:Osman" were left excited when the show producer shared a glimpse of new episodes.

While no release date for the release of the third season has been announced, a Turkish TV channel said the highly anticipated show would return soon.

As soon as a clip from new episodes appeared online, fans started speculating whether Turgut Alp would return to the Kay camp.

The teaser shows arrival of some one in the Kayi tribie. According to reports, Turgut Alp , a long aide of Ertugrul, would make an appearance in the season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman".

Unconfirmed reports said, Cengiz Coşkun who played Turgut Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" would not essay the role of an old Turgut in "Kurulus:Osman".

