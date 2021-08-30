Parliamentarians get briefing on Pakistan's security environment

A delegation from three different parliamentary committees was briefed on Pakistan's security situation, including the army's efforts for peace and stability and the situation at the borders, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The delegation — which visited the GHQ — comprised members from the Senate and National Assembly's Kashmir committee and defence committees, the ISPR said.



The development comes amid the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan, with several people who had fled the war-torn country being allowed transit stay in Pakistan for a month.

In the meeting at the GHQ, the parliamentarians had an exhaustive interactive session with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military's media wing said.

COAS said the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have achieved unprecedented success in the fight against terrorism and bringing normalcy to the country.

The army chief said due to "our timely steps for Western zone border management, despite challenges, Pakistan’s borders are secure and we are prepared to meet any situation."

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity, the COAS highlighted the importance of the restoration of peace in Afghanistan for the sustainable development of the region.

The COAS reiterated the Pakistan army’s support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.

"The world must know that without peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, peace and stability will remain elusive," the army chief reiterated.

The session concluded with the resolve to continue the struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach, the military's media wing added.

In July, an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, which took place at the Parliament House, had ended with the parliamentarians expressing satisfaction over the briefing provided by the country's security apparatus.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and involved a briefing by Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.