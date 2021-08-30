Vaccinated spectators to attend Pakistan-New Zealand series

Left-handed batsman Imam-ul-Haq walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Monday the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25% crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand series.

The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled on 17, 19, and 21, while approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch the September 25, 26, 29, and October 1 and 3 T20Is, the PCB said.



Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have the immunisation certificate for coronavirus will be allowed entry inside the stadia, the statement said.



Following the NCOC decision, the PCB will shortly announce ticket prices and other details for New Zealand’s tour, the statement said, which is the Kiwis' first visit to Pakistan in 18 years.



New Zealand will arrive in Islamabad on September 11 with the three ODIs scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage five T20Is.



"I am sure following the NCOC decision, the unvaccinated cricket followers will expedite their vaccination process so that they can witness the first series on home soil between the two sides since 2003," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.