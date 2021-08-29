In a bid to curb COVID-19 cases, NCOC expands restrictions to 27 cities

Residents wear protective facemasks as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a market in Quetta on February 27, 2020. — Photo: AFP

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the country, exerting pressure on the healthcare system, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that restrictions will now be extended to 27 cities of the country.

The NCOC said that considering the situation, the scope of the implementation of the SOPs has been extended to 27 cities of the country. Previously, these SOPs were only applicable to 13 cities.

As per the rules, all commercial activities — with the exception of essential services — will be closed by 8pm. Similarly, there will be two safe days each week, which means that markets will remain closed twice a week. However, it will be up to the provinces to decide which days would be considered safe days.

Indoor dining will remain banned across the country, while outdoor dining will only be allowed until 10pm each day. Meanwhile, restaurant takeaway and delivery services will continue to operate 24/7.

As for wedding functions, indoor weddings will be completely banned, while outdoor wedding events will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests. Outdoor events will have to be wound up by 10pm.

Shrines and cinema halls will remain closed, while games such as boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi, and wrestling will also be banned.

Indoor gyms will remain open to only fully vaccinated individuals, the NCOC said.

As per the previous SOPs, all public and private offices will continue to operate at a 50% capacity. Similarly, public transport will also function at a 50% capacity.

On the other hand, railway services will be allowed to operate at a 70% capacity.

Recreational parks and swimming pools will remain closed, while public parks will remain open but people entering those parks will have to follow the SOPs strictly.

The NCOC said educational institutions will operate at a 50% capacity thrice a week.

The body said that it will review the SOPs on September 13.