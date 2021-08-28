Prince William finds parenting journey ‘overwhelming’ without Princess Diana

Prince William is reportedly struggling without having Princess Diana by his side during his parenting journey.



The prince’s feelings have been echoed in a BBC One documentary titled Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health.

There he touched upon his experience with trauma, as well as its ever-lasting impact.

He was quoted saying, “When you've been through something traumatic in life, that is, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life, and there's no one there to kind of help you.”

“At times, overwhelming ... Me and Catherine, we support each other, and we go through those moments together, and we evolve and learn together.”

“William also pointed out how grief can resurface, even when you think you have processed it. Emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or that maybe you think you've dealt with.”