Lahore: Police draw sketch of suspect who harassed woman on rickshaw

As the authorities continue their search to arrest the suspect involved in sexually harassing a woman who was on board a Qingqi rickshaw in Lahore, the police have drawn a sketch of him.

The sketch, which the police have prepared with help of the victim, shows the suspect as someone between the age of 20-25, sporting a light beard, thick hair and a long nose, while his eyes are presumably big.

The investigation officer, according to Geo News, said that the police are further probing the case with the help of CCTV footage. Two suspects have been sent for an identification parade, while a total of four suspects have been arrested.

What had happened?

A video showing a man jumping on a Qingqi rickshaw and forcibly kissing a woman during Independence Day celebrations at Lahore's Circular Road went viral on the internet earlier this month. The video triggered widespread anger and disgust on social media.

The clip showed the woman sitting with another woman, with a child seated between them, at the open back of the rickshaw. The women were visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling, and leering at them, besides making obscene gestures.

As the video shows, one man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed, but no one intervened.

One of the women took her slipper off and threatened to hit a motorcyclist with it. The woman who was harassed, at one point, was extremely upset and tried to leave the rickshaw in despair but was stopped from doing so by her companion.