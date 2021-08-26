Ramiz Raja accepts PCB chairman post as Mani excuses himself from continuing work: report

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja Thursday has accepted the post of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chairman, according to Cricbuzz.

"The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence," Ramiz Raja was quoted by the website as saying.

Three days earlier, he had told the website, after meeting the prime minister: "I have given him (Imran Khan) my plans. He will make a call."

Ehsan Mani excuses himself from continuing work

Days after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani Thursday excused himself from continuing to work as the PCB chairman, Geo News reported.

In a telephone call, Mani confirmed to Geo News that he is not interested in working as PCB chairman anymore.

When asked if he has suggested any names for the coveted post, he replied that the details for it will be released by the Prime Minister's Office.



Responding to another question, Mani said that he does not want to carry on his job as the PCB chairman. The sitting PCB chairman hung up the phone, saying that he has said whatever he has to say.

On the other hand, sources said that PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan has been given additional charge of the post of chairman temporarily as per the constitution of the board.

On August 24, a key official had told Geo News that Ehsan Mani was likely to serve as the chairman of the PCB for a second term.

The development came after media reports that the prime minister was considering appointing former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman.

Meanwhile, according to a report published in The News, Mani is likely to continue to be a PCB Governing Board member and ultimately contest elections as the chairman of the board for the second term in office.

Sources privy to the development said that it is believed Raja would serve as the deputy to the chairman for a specific period, and then again a change would come.

Mani and former Pakistan Test captain Raja on Monday had called on PM Imran Khan individually to discuss the future setup of the cricket board.

Mani was first to call on PM Imran Khan, who is also the patron of the board. Ramiz also met the premier for a short duration.

The likely scenario emerging from the meeting is that Mani and Ramiz would get the premier's approval as the PCB Governing Board members for the next three years.

A source within the PM House revealed: “There are good chances that Mani would continue to be Governing Board member and ultimately contest elections as the chairman of the board for the second term in office. However, would he be able to complete his second term in office is another question.”

The News also caught up with Mani at a local hotel following his meeting with PM and questioned the outcome. “I am not in a position to share anything with you. It is PM House that will be making any statement on the meeting,” Mani told the publication.