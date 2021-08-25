Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh celebrates first ‘Rakhi’: See Photo

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second son Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan with cousin Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan.



Soha turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo featuring Kareena and Saif’s son Jeh and her daughter Inaaya.

In the adorable photo, Jeh can be seen celebrating his first Rakhi with the cousin Inaaya as she plants a kiss on him.

Tagging Kareena, the Rang De Basanti actor shared the photo with caption “First rakhi” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, she also posted a stunning photo featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, she herself and Inaaya celebrating the Rakhi.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan recently returned to India from Maldives where they celebrated Saif’s 51st birthday.

