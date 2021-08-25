Kanye West files official documents to change name to 'Ye'

Kanye West has reportedly ‘filed' official documents to change name to 'Ye’ as he keeps fans waiting for Donda.

The 44-year-old rapper has petitioned the Los Angeles courts to change from his present name Kanye Omari West to simply 'Ye', according to documents obtained by TMZ.



The singer also used the moniker as the name for his eighth album, released in June 2018.

The rapper - in September 2018 - appeared to suggest he intended to embrace the shortened name, writing in a tweet ahead of his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live: ‘The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.’

Kanye West has previously shown pride in his West family roots, often having referred to himself as Mr West in both song and person.