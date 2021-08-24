Black Caps batsman Finn Allen contracts coronavirus

Allen tests positive upon arrival in Dhaka despite being fully vaccinated. File photo

KARACHI: Black Caps batsman Finn Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, 48-hours after he arrived in Dhaka from England, said the NZ Cricket Board on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman was fully vaccinated and had cleared all his pre-departure tests in England. However, he underwent the COVID-19 screening test for showing moderate symptoms upon arrival in Bangladesh.

Allen was immediately quarantined at the team’s hotel in Dhaka as soon as the test result turned out to be positive.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer is in charge of providing medical treatment to the cricketer during his stay in quarantine, while Black Caps doctor, Pat McHugh will be monitoring him.

In addition to that, the batsman is in contact with the NCZ chief medical officer as well.



Allen will be cleared to join the team once he has undergone and completed the course of treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative.

Black Caps Manager Mike Sandle, who is also present in Dhaka, said that he is in constant contact with Allen and is confident that the Bangladesh authorities are providing the Wellington Firebirds right-hander with the best of care and treatment.

Allen had been representing Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred competition in England before arriving in Bangladesh.

