Latest updates on coronavirus from around world

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
The US Food and Drug Administration fully approves Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, a move expected to trigger a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country.
The Pentagon says it will order all active and reserve troops to be vaccinated for Covid-19 after the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
And New York announces a vaccine mandate for all public school staff, including teachers and principals.
China reports no new domestic cases, and Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.
A Spanish court rejects a request by the regional government of Catalonia to reimpose a virus curfew in Barcelona and dozens of other cities, arguing the measure was "disproportionate" as infections have fallen.
Britain announces it will take delivery of a further 35 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the second half of next year to "future-proof" its jabs rollout.
Students in Lebanon will return to the classroom starting in September, the education minister says.
Israel says it will offer vaccinations to students on school grounds as it announces the school year will open on time next week, despite surging cases.
Soldiers in bearskin hats and red tunics march outside Buckingham Palace in London for the first Changing of the Guard ceremony since the pandemic began.
Prague Marathon organisers say they have cancelled this year's edition on October 9 of the race because of local Covid rules.
The coronavirus has killed at least 4,430,846 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.
The US is the worst-affected country with 628,503 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,527, India with 434,756, Mexico 253,155 and Peru 197,879.