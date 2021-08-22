Sara Ali Khan shares a hilarious video with brother Ibrahim to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a hilarious video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.



The Simmba actor took to Instagram and posted the video to wish Ibrahim ‘Happy Rakhi.’

Sara shared the video and said, “Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. Time to meet the annoying daughter. My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter.”

“But I promise to love you and give you water,” she added.



In the video, Sara can be seen teasing Ibrahim hilariously.

Ibrahim can also be heard giving a shut up call to Sara and asking her to stop recording video.

He also urges Sara not to post the same video on social media.

The endearing video has won the hearts of the fans.

Commenting on the post, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons.