Shreya Ghoshal looks unrecognizable in her childhood photos with brother

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal mesmerised millions of fans with her childhood photos alongwith brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.



Taking to Instagram, the Ye Ishq Hai singer shared sweet photos with the brother and penned down a heartfelt note.

Shreya said “Happy Rakhi to my little older brother. My sunshine my heart.”

She further said “May God always protect you and keep you healthy and happy @soumghoshal Didi loves you ##happyrakshabandhan.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Shreya is an avid social media user and often posts lovely family photos and updates fans about her daily life.

In May this year, Shreya and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby boy and announced the good news on Instagram.

She wrote “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon.”