Prince Harry slammed for taking private jet despite being an eco-warrior

Prince Harry has ruffled the feathers of the public once again after he was seen leaving for home on a private jet, despite being an eco-warrior.



Only three months after preaching the world about climate change and adopting an eco-friendlier lifestyle, the Duke of Sussex was spotted flying home from Aspen in a private jet.

Harry chose to fly home in a private jet after his charity polo event in Aspen last week instead of travelling with the common herd to his multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito, California.

The duke had earlier told Oprah Winfrey: “Kids growing up in today’s world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened.”

Touching upon the controversy, royal author Tom Quin told The Sun: “This appears to be enormously hypocritical, given all his talk about climate change. Harry seems to see himself as someone who guides the rest of the world and that his own behavior isn’t relevant. It is a huge blind spot.”

As per a report by the Daily Mail, Harry’s two-hour flight “could have emitted as much as 10 tons of CO2” into the atmosphere.