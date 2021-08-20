Police visited Britney Spears' house for theft

Police were called to Britney Spears' home on account of a mysterious theft.

According to Page Six, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call made just before 6pm but when police arrived to the scene the singer made the decision to not pursue legal action.

"She called and wanted to report some type of theft," the department’s media relations officer Capt. Eric Buschow said.

"When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left."

Because of the Toxic singer's change of heart no official record was filed and the item that was allegedly stolen from her house and the person behind it could not be identified.

"There was no law enforcement action at that time, no report taken or anything like that," Buschow reiterated.