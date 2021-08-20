Shibli Faraz requests FAFEN, PILDAT to inspect newly-developed electronic voting machines

Faraz says that the EVMs cannot be tampered with as they aren't linked with any internet or Bluetooth connection. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Friday issued a letter to Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), requesting them to inspect the recently-developed electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Faraz has maintained in the letter he looks forward to briefing FAFEN and PILDAT on the use and function of the EVMs.

EVMs were developed in compliance with the federal cabinet's directives issued in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of transparent elections in Pakistan, states the letter.

It further states that PM Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, parliamentarians, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have already inspected the EVMs.

EVMs 'best' solution

Faraz had declared the EVMs as the “best” solution to rigging, saying that the machines cannot be tampered with, so their use could make the elections transparent.

The science and technology minister announced the development of the electronic voting machine at a press conference, where he said that the machine is ready to use.

Later, PM Imran Khan cast a mock vote to test the performance of the EVM during a detailed briefing by Faraz.