Sophia Bush is engaged to boyfriend Grant Hughes

Actor Sophia Bush is engaged to the love of her life!

The One Tree Hill alum showed off her engagement ring on Tuesday, indicating a proposal from boyfriend Grant Hughes.

“Leaning into this happiness,” the 39-year-old captioned all smiles with Hughes.

“I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me," she gushed.





According to sources, Sophia's solitaire diamond is approximately 5 carats. The ring itself is also two-tone, made of white gold as well as either rose or yellow gold.

