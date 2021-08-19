Commercial flights from Pakistan to Kuwait resume

A man greets his family upon their arrival at Kuwait international airport on August 1, 2021. — AFP/File

Commercial flights from Pakistan to Kuwait and five other countries have resumed, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported Wednesday.

The five other countries include India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the state-run news agency said after flights from these countries were banned due to COVID-19.

"The decision was made in a cabinet meeting which underlined that flights with these countries would be subject to measures identified by Kuwait's ministerial coronavirus emergency committee," the state-run agency added.

In May, Kuwait had banned flights and barred entry to travellers from four countries — Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka — until further notice.

The decision by the Gulf state's cabinet did not include cargo flights.

To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the statement had said.