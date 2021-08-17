Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rekindle romance after recent split

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seemingly rekindled their romance as Kim Kardashian reportedly showed her support of basketball player's 'growth and change'.

The on/off lovebirds are seemingly back on as they were seen heading together to a screening of Paw Patrol with their daughter True. And it appears their sighting together was more than just co-parenting.

Their outing comes amid Tristan's note about working on his growth and change, something which Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian gave her stamp of approval.



Last week, Tristan sent out a cryptic message on the caption of his latest Instagram post: 'Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely.'

Tristan's talk of "changing" and "growing" comes just one day after Kim liked the post.

The duo most recently split in June 2021 amid allegations that he cheated on her again.

A media outlet, citing source, said: 'It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she's desperate to make it work and he's once again promised to do better,' adding that 'Khloe wants Tristan in True's life and she's still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.'

Tristan has reportedly assured Khloe that things will be different this time around. He has signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True.