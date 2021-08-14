Meghan Markle’s new projects ‘in trouble’ after major UK ‘betrayal’

Meghan Markle’s upcoming US projects have been called out as ‘train wrecks’ due to her past ‘betrayal’ towards the UK.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, he was quoted saying, “It's great, she's doing that, she's just had a baby, and it's all about Meghan, and it's all rubbish frankly. It's gone down so badly in this country.”

“She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side. don’t want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11million LA mansion.”

“This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed. That's what I think most people in this country believe”