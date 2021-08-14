Matt Damon fully rooting for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance

Damon said he is happy that Affleck has found love again after 17 years

Matt Damon said he is in full support of his bestie Ben Affleck reigniting his romance with Jennifer Lopez.



While promoting his movie Stillwater, Damon said he is happy that Affleck has found love again after 17 years.

“Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.

Earlier, Damon told Extra he is extremely happy about Affleck and wants nothing but him to be happy.

“They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now," the actor shared before adding, he was “just so happy” for Ben amid his rekindled romance with his ex-fiance.

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them," Damon continued.