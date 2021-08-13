Kelly Clarkson wins Montana ranch against ex, prenup upheld amid divorce war

Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon was challenging the duo’s prenup and requested all their properties split

Kelly Clarkson has just got a massive win over ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, amid their divorce proceedings.



Ruling in the singer's favour, judges have maintained Clarkson has custody over her Montana ranch, where Brandon is currently living, along with major assets that the pair previously shared.

In documents filed on August 9, Clarkson revealed she plans to sell her property because it is a 'financial burden' on her.

Meanwhile, Blackstock said he wants to use the property to focus on being a full-time rancher, leaving behind his career in the entertainment industry as a music manager.

Moreover, he was also challenging the duo’s prenup and requested all their properties split, as well as the singer's income earned during their marriage.

The judge ruled against the claims, shutting that down, according to TMZ.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013 and share two children: daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.