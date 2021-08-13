Beyonce's personal trainer Craig Adams passes away from Covid-related complications

Beyonce's former personal trainer and family friend Craig Adams has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.

The singer's family members are said to be devastated as Craig was considered a close family friend of the Knowles clan. He had also acted as security for Destiny’s Child.

Craig was said to be in good health but breathed his last on Tuesday night after the virus reportedly caused him to have kidney failure.

Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles confirmed the sad news and said that Craig had been “like a family member” to herself and Beyonce, 40.

Tina, 67, said: “I am heartbroken this morning. I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid.”

“This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night.”

Beyonce mom went on to say that Adam Craig was a fitness trainer and “healthy and “a beautiful human being” who was “kind, loving and gentle,” adding that “RIP Craig, we love you.”