 
close
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2021

Three killed, two wounded in accidental explosion at POF in Wah Cantt: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Clouds of smoke seen emerging from the building of POF. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.
Clouds of smoke seen emerging from the building of POF. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

WAH CANTT: An accidental explosion in a plant of   the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) on Thursday left  three dead  and two  injured, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that  the explosion was caused by a technical fault  in the affected plant. 

The technical emergency response team at the POF — a major firearm, defence contractor, and military corporation headquartered in Wah Cantt — declared site of explosion clear  while taking  the situation under control, the ISPR said, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.

The windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the intensity of the blast, Geo News had earlier reported, citing sources within the police.

More From Pakistan

Latest News