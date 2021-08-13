Three killed, two wounded in accidental explosion at POF in Wah Cantt: ISPR

Clouds of smoke seen emerging from the building of POF. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

WAH CANTT: An accidental explosion in a plant of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) on Thursday left three dead and two injured, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the explosion was caused by a technical fault in the affected plant.

The technical emergency response team at the POF — a major firearm, defence contractor, and military corporation headquartered in Wah Cantt — declared site of explosion clear while taking the situation under control, the ISPR said, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.

The windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the intensity of the blast, Geo News had earlier reported, citing sources within the police.

