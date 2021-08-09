Muharram 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets to sight moon

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Ramadan moon, on the rooftop of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, April 13, 2021. — PPI/File

QUETTA: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting in Balochistan's capital for the sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram moon.

The sighting of the moon will mark the new Islamic year, 1443 AH.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting, which is taking place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

Representatives from the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony are present in the meeting.

According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon today.